Delhi Police bust Hira hospital trafficking, 7 newborns DNA unmatched
Delhi Police are facing a tough challenge after busting a major child trafficking racket last month.
They rescued seven newborns but can't match them with their real parents; DNA tests have ruled out families who reported missing babies.
The traffickers, operating from Hira's multi-specialty hospital in Rohini, allegedly sold about 30 babies over two years by faking records and pretending the sales were IVF births.
Police arrest 15 including hospital owner
The gang bought infants from struggling families in Rajasthan and Gujarat for ₹1.5 to 2 lakh, then sold them in the National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat for up to ₹7 lakh each.
So far, 15 people, including the hospital owner, have been arrested.
Police teams are now working on two fronts: tracking down around 20 more trafficked babies and trying to connect rescued infants with their biological parents, though poor hospital paperwork is slowing things down.