Delhi Police bust Hira hospital trafficking, 7 newborns DNA unmatched

Police arrest 15 including hospital owner

The gang bought infants from struggling families in Rajasthan and Gujarat for ₹1.5 to 2 lakh, then sold them in the National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat for up to ₹7 lakh each.

So far, 15 people, including the hospital owner, have been arrested.

Police teams are now working on two fronts: tracking down around 20 more trafficked babies and trying to connect rescued infants with their biological parents, though poor hospital paperwork is slowing things down.