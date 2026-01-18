Delhi Police bust interstate investment scam with Cambodia links

How the scam worked—and what police found

Scammers funneled money through Indian mule accounts before sending it abroad—one account alone moved ₹4 crore in just two weeks, while the syndicate is linked to 63 complaints.

After tracking the syndicate across states, police arrested eight people from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bareilly, and Delhi.

The group used multiple high-end phones and SIM cards for their operations.

Investigations are still ongoing against handlers based in Cambodia.