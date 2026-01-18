Delhi Police bust interstate investment scam with Cambodia links
Delhi Police have cracked down on a major investment fraud ring connected to Cambodia, after a 42-year-old from Vasant Kunj lost ₹15.58 lakh in a WhatsApp stock trading scam promising "guaranteed returns."
The messages came from Cambodian numbers, and the victim was tricked into transferring money to fake platforms.
How the scam worked—and what police found
Scammers funneled money through Indian mule accounts before sending it abroad—one account alone moved ₹4 crore in just two weeks, while the syndicate is linked to 63 complaints.
After tracking the syndicate across states, police arrested eight people from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bareilly, and Delhi.
The group used multiple high-end phones and SIM cards for their operations.
Investigations are still ongoing against handlers based in Cambodia.