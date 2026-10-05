Delhi Police busts huge Delhi UP heroin ring worth 50L/cr
India
Delhi Police just cracked a huge heroin trafficking ring running between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Four people were arrested, and police recovered over 7kg of contraband, including over 6kg of freshly manufactured heroin, worth about ₹50 crore.
The operation kicked off with a tip in Begumpur, where Laxman Hooda was caught with drugs and cash.
Lucknow lab raid seizes drugs, chemicals
Digging deeper, police uncovered an illegal heroin lab in Lucknow.
A raid on October 4 led to Bablu's arrest and the recovery of over 6kg of freshly made heroin, plus key chemicals used for making the drug.
Thanks to Bablu's info, officers tracked down Ruksar Ali, the main supplier, after a 120-kilometer pursuit.