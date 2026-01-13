Delhi Police busts international cybercrime syndicate; 8 arrested

How the scam worked & what's next

The syndicate used illegal SIM boxes packed with multiple SIMs to make their calls look local while hiding their real location.

After a month-long investigation, police raided four spots in Delhi and arrested eight people—including two local operators and a Taiwanese national arrested at the airport, who was responsible for smuggling SIM boxes into India.

Officers seized 22 SIM boxes, thousands of e-SIMs and foreign SIM cards, plus over 5,000 IMEI numbers.

The probe is still on as police work to trace the money trail and find the masterminds behind this global racket.