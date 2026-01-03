Delhi Police busts ₹180cr cyber fraud racket; 2 arrested

How the scam worked—and what's next

The investigation kicked off when police traced suspicious funds to an account in Connaught Place.

Turns out, Chawla and Kumar ran at least 20 shell companies to move money from over 170 reported cyber-frauds nationwide.

A third person, Rajesh Khanna, helped open accounts to funnel the cash.

After dodging police notices, both main suspects were finally nabbed.

Officers have seized their phones and laptop for further checks, with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre now digging deeper for more links.

An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act as the probe continues.