Delhi Police cancel leaves of all personnel amid student protests
What's the story
The Delhi Police have canceled all routine leaves of its personnel with immediate effect. The decision was reportedly taken in light of the current law and order situation in the capital. An order issued by the Police Headquarters on Thursday stated that no routine leave, including casual and earned leave, would be granted until further notice. The order directs all district Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and concerned officials to ensure strict compliance.
Leave policy
Only genuine emergency leave would be considered
The order further stated that only genuine emergency leave would be considered after due verification by the competent authority.
It also prohibited police personnel from attending training programs or courses without prior approval from the Commissioner of Police.
"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, no routine leaves, i.e. casual, earned leaves, etc. would be granted to the police personnel," it said.
Protest details
Order comes amid ongoing CJP protests
The order comes amid ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over examination reforms and the NEET paper leak issue.
On July 20, thousands of CJP supporters had gathered at Jantar Mantar for a 'Sansad Chalo' march.
The protesters attempted to march toward Parliament on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session, leading to clashes with police who responded with lathi charges and tear gas.