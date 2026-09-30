Delhi Police charge bus driver, conductor over alleged 16-year-old rape
India
Delhi Police have officially charged a bus driver and conductor for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl on August 4.
Both now face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
Charge sheet cites 50 witnesses, CCTV
The nearly 400-page document highlights forensic evidence like biological samples, plus statements from 50 witnesses, including a security guard and owners of two bus repair shops in Surajpur and Malakpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Investigators also collected key items from the bus, such as a piece of cloth and fingerprints.
CCTV footage is central to the case, showing where the girl boarded in Greater Noida and where she was dropped off at Kashmere Gate.