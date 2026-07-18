Delhi Police charge sheet: domestic workers planned Ashok Chawla robbery
India
Delhi Police has filed a massive charge sheet in the April robbery at Ashok Chawla's Golf Links home, revealing that the domestic workers weren't just bystanders.
They actually played a central role in planning and pulling off the heist.
Four men (Hasan, Raman, Guddu, and Amit) allegedly held the family hostage and escaped with jewelry worth ₹25 lakh.
Group escaped via unguarded back lane
It turns out, big lapses in verifying domestic staff made things easier for the robbers. Guddu and Raman had both worked at the bungalow before and reportedly shared inside details to plan everything.
The group slipped away through an unguarded back lane with no CCTV cameras.
The case is now in court, with witness testimonies backing up these findings.