Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar defends October 10 CJP detentions
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has spoken out about the recent crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held in central Delhi on October 10, 2026.
He said police denied permission for the October 10 march and detained protesters ahead of time because of concerns about public order and past instances where CJP protests turned violent or damaged property.
Kumar cites past violence, internet suspension
Kumar pointed to an earlier unauthorized Chalo Sansad march in July, where some protesters reportedly attacked officers, plus more unrest in central Delhi from October 6 through 8.
To keep things calm, cellular internet services were suspended within a four-kilometre radius of Raisina Hill from 10pm on Oct. 9 to 10pm on Oct. 10.
Kumar said the October 10 detention and removal measures were based on intelligence inputs to prevent violence and keep Delhi safe.
The Supreme Court issued contempt notices over the protest restrictions.