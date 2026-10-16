Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar defends October 10 CJP detentions

Kumar pointed to an earlier unauthorized Chalo Sansad march in July, where some protesters reportedly attacked officers, plus more unrest in central Delhi from October 6 through 8.

To keep things calm, cellular internet services were suspended within a four-kilometre radius of Raisina Hill from 10pm on Oct. 9 to 10pm on Oct. 10.

Kumar said the October 10 detention and removal measures were based on intelligence inputs to prevent violence and keep Delhi safe.

The Supreme Court issued contempt notices over the protest restrictions.