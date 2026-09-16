Delhi Police constable Deepak Bangar suspended over BRICS firearm video
India
A Delhi Police constable, Deepak Bangar, was suspended after he posted videos online showing off his firearm while on duty at the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi.
The clips were circulating on social media and drew criticism from netizens.
BRICS security included 15,000 officers
With security extra tight for the global event (15,000 officers, 200 companies of paramilitary forces, and more than 500 CCTV cameras), the videos were circulating on social media and drew criticism from netizens.
Bangar has been suspended.