Delhi Police denies Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar
India
Delhi Police has turned down the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) request to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.
The group wanted to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and had submitted a notice to police in advance.
CJP leaders question permission, allege pressure
CJP's co-convenor Saurav Das questioned why police permission is needed at a site known for protests, saying, Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site and a historic place where protests are held peacefully.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed Chandrapur police pressured activists to avoid their October 10 Delhi protest, raising concerns about the right to peaceful assembly.