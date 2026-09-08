Delhi Police deny mobile jammer use during Satya Niketan collapse
India
Delhi Police have shot down rumors about mobile jammers being used during the recent Satya Niketan building collapse on September 6, which sadly claimed seven lives.
They assured everyone that mobile networks were working fine, so rescue teams and others could stay connected without any issues.
Live broadcasts from Satya Niketan continued
Calling the jammer claims "completely false," police said their teams, NDRF staff, firefighters, media folks, and even bystanders had no trouble using their phones.
Live news broadcasts from the scene went on as usual.