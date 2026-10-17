Delhi Police detain Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora before protest
India
Delhi Police picked up Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students's Association (AISA) president Neha Bora just before the Lehra Do Tiranga protest against alleged issues in electoral rolls.
The CJP is now pressing police for updates on where Dipke is and why he was detained.
Neha Bora found at R.K. Puram
After some confusion, AISA's Bora was found at R.K. Puram police station.
Protesters had gathered with national flags in Connaught Place despite restrictions, leading to heavy security and barricades.
The CJP criticized the lack of clear communication from police about Dipke's status, and AISA also claimed Bora wasn't given medical care during detention.