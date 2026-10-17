Delhi Police detain Abhijeet Dipke before Connaught Place rally
Abhijeet Dipke, a leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Lehra Do Tiranga rally at Connaught Place.
Dipke was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court amid heavy security on Saturday, and CJP's legal head Ratna Singh urged the magistrate to order his release, saying the detention was unfair.
Preventive BNSS cases filed against Dipke
The rally faced last-minute disruption due to prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting public gatherings in the area.
Still, people showed up, leading to preventive proceedings against Dipke under BNSS Sections 126 and 170 in a fresh case.
Many, including CJP's Ajinkya Shinde and actor Prakash Raj, criticized the police action, questioning why waving the national flag should lead to arrests, and urging peaceful ways to address political issues.