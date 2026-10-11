Delhi Police detain about 7,000 protesters at Jantar Mantar
India
On Saturday, Delhi Police detained about 7,000 people protesting alleged problems in the electoral roll.
The crowd included four former chief ministers and leaders from Citizens Justice Party (CJP) and All India Students's Association (AISA).
Despite roadblocks and metro closures, protesters made their way to Jantar Mantar; some even walked or rode scooters from far-off spots.
Neha Bora detained, 6 police injured
AISA president Neha Bora was among those detained.
Six police personnel, including a female member, sustained injuries.