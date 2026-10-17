Delhi Police detain around 150 during Cockroach Janta Party march
India
Delhi Police detained around 150 people during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Lehra Do Tiranga march on Friday, October 16, 2026.
Key organizers were picked up early to keep things from getting out of hand.
Smaller protest groups stayed peaceful
CJP had called for a big demonstration in Central Delhi to demand justice for those hurt on October 2.
Even with strict security and early detentions, smaller protest groups popped up around the city.
Thankfully, these gatherings stayed peaceful and wrapped up without any major clashes, quite different from the tense scenes seen after October 2.