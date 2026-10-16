Delhi Police detain Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib
India
Delhi Police picked up Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and NSUI workers outside the Parliament Street police station, stepping up their response to ongoing protests in the city.
Protesters said arresting them for protesting is a crime and that Delhi Police are compromised.
Detentions tied to electoral rolls protests
These detentions are tied to protests over alleged irregularities in updating electoral rolls.
Young groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, have been at the forefront, even facing preemptive detentions before planned rallies.
The Supreme Court is now reviewing whether removing Jantar Mantar as a protest site limits people's right to gather and speak up.