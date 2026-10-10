Delhi Police detain over 1,500 at Jantar Mantar protesting irregularities

Police cited lack of rally permission for the crackdown and used heavy security, shutting down nearby metro stations and internet services.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, voiced support for the protesters and called for electoral reforms, while BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad defended Gyanesh Kumar and the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, while decrying the protests.

The debate around fair elections is heating up across the country.