Delhi Police detain Raju Shetti, Mahadev Jankar at Kisan Ghat
India
Delhi Police picked up farmer leaders Raju Shetti and Mahadev Jankar on Tuesday morning while they were peacefully protesting at Kisan Ghat, New Delhi.
They joined over 150 farmer groups raising concerns about an upcoming India-US trade deal, which many believe could allow cheaper imports and threaten local farmers' incomes.
Shetti called the police action undemocratic and said they weren't told where they were being taken.
Farmers push for agricultural protection
Farmers say the proposed trade deal could make it harder for them to compete, as cheaper foreign goods might flood the market.
The protest aimed to highlight these risks and push for more protection for Indian agriculture.