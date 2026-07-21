Delhi Police detain Raju Shetti, Mahadev Jankar at Kisan Ghat

Delhi Police picked up farmer leaders Raju Shetti and Mahadev Jankar on Tuesday morning while they were peacefully protesting at Kisan Ghat, New Delhi.

They joined over 150 farmer groups raising concerns about an upcoming India-US trade deal, which many believe could allow cheaper imports and threaten local farmers' incomes.

Shetti called the police action undemocratic and said they weren't told where they were being taken.