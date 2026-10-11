Delhi Police detain SFI, Left party members in Connaught Place
On Sunday, Delhi Police detained several Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Left party members protesting at Connaught Place.
The city has seen tight security lately, with demonstrators calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
This follows a CJP protest on Saturday, where AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others were also detained.
CJP leaders released, 20+ FIRs filed
After the protests, CJP leaders were released after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station following their preventive arrest, but police have filed over 20 FIRs linked to the unrest.
Opposition parties are criticizing the government over gates at 45 Metro stations remaining closed and say these moves are restricting democratic rights.
The protests have fueled ongoing tensions between opposition groups and the ruling BJP.