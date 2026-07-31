Delhi Police families injured at Chalo Sansad accuse social media
India
Families of Delhi Police officers hurt during the Chalo Sansad protests on July 20, 2026, are calling out social media for downplaying what happened to the police.
At a press conference on July 31, they shared personal stories and showed a video highlighting the injuries.
The official count of injured officers has now crossed 130.
Families petition SC after officers beaten
Loved ones described how some officers were beaten or hospitalized, like Kunjal's father who needed stitches after being attacked and Seema's husband who was hurt by stone-throwing.
Frustrated that online conversations focus only on one side, some families have even gone to the Supreme Court asking for more accountability and better safety measures for police doing their jobs.