Delhi Police file 4 FIRs after CJP Jantar Mantar protest
India
After a chaotic protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026, Delhi Police filed four FIRs against unidentified people.
The charges cover rioting, attacking public servants, blocking government work, property damage, and even using unauthorized drones during a parliament session.
There is also an FIR for conspiracy to incite violence.
Dozens injured as Delhi security tightened
The clashes left more than 118 police officers and nearly 60 protesters hurt, with reports of stone pelting and barricades being broken.
Despite this, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says the protests will go on.
Police are now checking CCTV footage to find those involved and have ramped up security across key spots in Delhi to prevent more trouble.