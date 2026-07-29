Delhi Police file FIR over abusive posts against PM
What's the story
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR regarding abusive posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Express reported. It has also written to X, asking the platform to take down posts spreading "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" against constitutional heads. X has been asked to immediately delete the posts and provide details of the account holders who uploaded them. This includes their full name, address, contact details, email ID, as well as login/logout records with date and time stamps.
Data preservation
Police seek certificate under BSA
The police have also asked X to preserve all data related to the alleged posts for their investigation and any future legal proceedings.
They have sought a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) concerning electronic records.
This comes after reports that Delhi Police were mulling action against "objectionable" and "abusive" social media posts targeting PM Modi in connection with recent protests at Jantar Mantar.
Demand fulfillment
CJP ended sit-in after demands were met
The protests at Jantar Mantar were part of a larger movement against irregularities in exams like the NEET.
The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the key demand of the CJP.
After the protest ended, the Delhi Police directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts containing offensive remarks against the PM that were uploaded during the protests and the violence linked to the 'Sansad Chalo' march.
Posts
Delhi Police identified 450 social media accounts
A report by the Indian Express earlier said that the Delhi Police had identified 450 social media accounts that uploaded alleged deepfake videos and artificial intelligence-generated content during the demonstrations.
Quoting an officer, PTI reported that the police were also examining whether the content had the potential to disturb public order.
Officials stated that the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been constantly scouring internet platforms to identify such content.