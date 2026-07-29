Delhi Police file FIR over abusive posts against PM

The police have also asked X to preserve all data related to the alleged posts for their investigation and any future legal proceedings.

They have sought a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) concerning electronic records.

This comes after reports that Delhi Police were mulling action against "objectionable" and "abusive" social media posts targeting PM Modi in connection with recent protests at Jantar Mantar.