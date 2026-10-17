Delhi Police file multiple FIRs after protests demanding CEC resignation
India
The Delhi Police has filed at least 10 FIRs after viral videos showed assaults during protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The move comes after strong reactions from citizens and activists online, with police now using social media clips and CCTV footage to track down those involved.
Suspect Gaurav arrested 4 others held
One suspect, Gaurav, was arrested, while four others were held in a separate case for harassing protesters, including a minor, with the case registered at Kamla Market police station on October 11.
Police say more arrests are expected as they piece together what happened using all available evidence.