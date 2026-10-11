Delhi Police foil CJP and opposition plot in central Delhi
India
Delhi Police say they have foiled what they call a plot by CJP and opposition parties to stir up violence in central Delhi.
Citing intelligence alerts about efforts to rally students and youth, police set up tight security around hotspots like Jantar Mantar and detained CJP and opposition supporters across Delhi.
Authorities track protesters via messaging apps
To keep things calm, authorities used real-time tracking through messaging apps to monitor protester movements.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in, saying, "Dissent is allowed in democracy, but anarchy has no space,"
He emphasized that while peaceful protest is fine, actions threatening public order or constitutional institutions won't be tolerated.