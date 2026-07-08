Delhi Police foil terror plan, arrest 6 allegedly ISI linked

Suspects took ISI orders, weapons seized

The suspects (Danish, Salman, Zubair Khan, Malkit Singh, Tayyab, and Ali Fazal) were reportedly taking orders from an ISI handler over social media.

Police found videos of target locations on their phones and seized petrol bombs and illegal firearms near Vijay Ghat.

Each person had a specific job: one filmed for proof, another handled weapons brought in by drones.

The investigation also led police to bust another smuggling module tied to the plot.