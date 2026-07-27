Delhi Police found nearly 1,000 accused at Jantar Mantar protest
India
Delhi Police have found that nearly 1,000 people with criminal backgrounds joined the recent Jantar Mantar protest about NEET exam issues.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party, the crowd included individuals accused of serious crimes like murder, rape, and robbery.
Police used CCTV footage, viral videos, and ID checks on almost 2,900 individuals present to figure this out.
Police: 101 murder accused, 61 rape-linked
The police report highlights that 101 protesters were accused of murder and 61 linked to rape cases: some were repeat offenders.
Things got tense on July 20 when police said groups broke barricades and pushed toward Parliament during its session.
According to police, officers and journalists ended up injured or harassed as the situation escalated.