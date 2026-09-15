Delhi Police impose matchday traffic restrictions at Arun Jaitley Stadium
India
Heading to the India vs. Afghanistan T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium today?
Heads up: Delhi Police are putting traffic restrictions and diversions in place from 2pm today to help with VIP movement and keep things running smoothly.
If you're out and about, plan your route, use designated access points, and follow instructions on the ground to dodge any jams.
Use designated parking and pick-up points
If you're driving or taking a cab, use alternate routes around the stadium and only park in designated spots.
Cabs should stick to designated pick-up and drop-off points so everyone gets in and out easily.
For live updates or help on match day, check Delhi Traffic Police's official channels. They'll keep you posted so your evening stays hassle-free.