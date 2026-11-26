Delhi Police impose New Delhi prohibitory orders before SKM protest
Delhi Police have put New Delhi district under prohibitory orders today, just before a planned farmers' protest by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).
The march, meant to go from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar, didn't get official permission, so police are restricting unauthorized gatherings, processions, demonstrations, speeches, sloganeering, and dharnas in the area.
BNSS Section 163 cited, police warn
These orders fall under Section 163 of the new BNSS law and are all about keeping things peaceful.
Police say they haven't received any official request for the march and are warning that breaking these rules could mean legal trouble.