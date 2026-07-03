Delhi Police inspect city schools for safety as term resumes
Delhi Police are making rounds at schools citywide to check if safety rules are actually being followed, just as students head back after summer break.
Officers are looking at things like working CCTV cameras, fire exits, emergency plans, and whether security guards are on duty.
Police target entry points and awareness
Teams are focusing on entry and exit points, boundary walls, and lighting, especially for the safety of female students leaving double-shift schools.
They're also running awareness sessions about staying safe online and letting senior students know their legal rights.
Inspections follow government 12-step safety directive
These inspections follow a recent government directive with 12 must-do safety steps for schools.
If police spot any problems that aren't fixed quickly, they'll pass them on to education authorities so things get sorted out.