Delhi Police installs anti bird spikes on Lutyens's CCTV poles
Delhi Police just added anti-bird spikes to CCTV poles around Lutyens's Delhi, hoping to keep pesky pigeons (and their droppings) from messing up camera views.
Turns out, pigeon droppings were blocking important footage and making maintenance a headache, especially in high-security spots like Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan.
CCTV images blurred by bird droppings
Clean camera feeds are a big deal for tracking VIPs, managing traffic, and keeping central Delhi safe.
Even a little bit of bird mess can blur images and slow down investigations or accident checks.
An official also pointed out that monsoon rains make things worse by spreading the mess across camera covers.
The whole surveillance network is crucial for facial recognition tech, with ECIL and TCIL running the show behind the scenes.