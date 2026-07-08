Delhi Police installs anti bird spikes on Lutyens's CCTV poles

CCTV images blurred by bird droppings

Clean camera feeds are a big deal for tracking VIPs, managing traffic, and keeping central Delhi safe.

Even a little bit of bird mess can blur images and slow down investigations or accident checks.

An official also pointed out that monsoon rains make things worse by spreading the mess across camera covers.

The whole surveillance network is crucial for facial recognition tech, with ECIL and TCIL running the show behind the scenes.