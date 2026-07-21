CJP protest violence: Delhi Police probe larger conspiracy angle
What's the story
The Delhi Police have launched a probe into the violence that erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. The police are looking into whether this incident was part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in the national capital. Five First Information Reports (FIRs) have also been registered against unidentified individuals under various sections related to rioting and assaulting public servants on duty.
Investigation underway
Nearly 70 protesters detained so far
The Delhi Police are also considering registering a separate FIR for criminal conspiracy.
Nearly 70 protesters have been detained so far in connection with the unrest.
Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and social media posts to identify those involved in the violence.
"We are also reviewing social media posts and mobile phone recordings as part of the investigation," a source told The Indian Express.
Protest details
Over 200 people injured in violence
The CJP had organized the march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over a NEET paper leak.
The police said many protesters broke through barricades, clashed with officers, and damaged police vehicles along the route.
Over 200 people were injured in the violence, including more than 100 police officers.
Misinformation probe
Police probing misinformation from Pakistani social media handles
The Delhi Police are also probing misinformation from Pakistani social media handles that may have contributed to the unrest.
One such alleged post claimed seven protesters died in the violence, which was debunked by police sources.
Investigators are now tracing these posts as part of their wider investigation into the violence.
Injured officers
Over 50 police personnel injured
The police confirmed that over 50 personnel were injured during stone-pelting incidents and have been hospitalized for treatment.
Among those injured were IPS and DANIPS officers deployed across New Delhi to control the situation.
According to the police, the number of injured officers may increase as more continue to receive medical attention.