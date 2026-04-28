Delhi Police make headway in Kailash Hills rape murder probe
Delhi Police says it has made real headway in the investigation of a 22-year-old woman's rape and murder in South Delhi's Kailash Hills.
Investigators have collected key evidence, including tracking how the accused, Rahul Kumar Meena, entered and left the scene.
They have also spoken to people connected to his movements, like a hotel manager and an e-rickshaw driver.
Rahul Kumar Meena confessed money motive
Meena, who used to work for the victim's family, allegedly got in with a hidden key and committed the crime while trying to steal cash and jewelry.
He confessed that money was his motive and even tried using the victim's fingerprint during the theft.
The court has asked media outlets not to share sensitive details about the victim's family out of respect for their privacy.
Forensic reports are still pending as legal proceedings continue.