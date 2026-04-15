Delhi Police nab 6 Bangladeshi suspects planning South Delhi robbery
India
Delhi Police pulled off a late-night bust near Sarai Kale Khan, arresting six suspected Bangladeshi dacoits after a brief gunfight.
Acting on a tip, the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell moved in just as the gang was reportedly planning another robbery in South Delhi.
These suspects are linked to multiple robberies and murders across several states, often slipping back to Bangladesh afterward.
Gang linked to 14 violent cases
The gang is tied to at least 14 violent cases, including a major cash heist in Goa last year.
Two members managed to escape during the raid and are still on the run.
Police are now digging deeper to track down other associates and figure out how this group operated across borders.