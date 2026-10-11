Delhi police officer lets detainee slip during Connaught Place protest

A Delhi police officer accidentally let a detainee slip away during a Cockroach Janta Party protest in Connaught Place on October 10, 2026.

The moment, caught on video and quickly picked up by social media, shows the officer getting distracted while chasing other protesters.

The incident comes as the Supreme Court reminded everyone that peaceful, unarmed demonstrations cannot be restricted without valid grounds and that people cannot be detained outside due process of law.