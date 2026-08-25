Delhi Police on alert ahead BRICS summit over Shahzad Bhatti
India
Delhi Police are on extra alert after getting intelligence about a possible terror attack linked to Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, especially with the BRICS summit coming up on September 12-13.
The focus is on keeping vulnerable areas and police personnel safe, and officials are closely watching over 2,000 people who might be connected.
Nationwide crackdown nets over 200 arrests
A nationwide crackdown on Bhatti's network has already led to more than 200 arrests and the seizure of explosives and weapons.
Bhatti is reportedly using encrypted communication platforms and social media to identify and recruit potential operatives, with possible ties to the banned Babbar Khalsa International group.
Security in Delhi is tighter than usual.