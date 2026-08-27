Delhi Police oppose bail for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
India
Delhi Police is not backing the bail requests of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are accused of planning the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots that left 53 dead and over 700 injured.
Both face serious charges under the UAPA.
Delhi Police say UAPA restrictions apply
Police say the bail pleas do not hold up. They pointed to the Supreme Court's ruling in Gulfisha Fatima v. State (NCT of Delhi) to back their stance and stressed that restrictions under UAPA still apply.
They also argued that key conditions for new bail pleas have not been met yet, so it's too soon for release.
The court's decision here could shape what happens next in this high-profile case.