Delhi police prevent regrouping after protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
After a huge protest in Delhi calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, police are now focused on making sure the crowd does not regroup.
Since most protesters did not have clear leaders, it is tricky for authorities to keep things under control without breaking rules about how long people can be detained.
Authorities tighten security, urge political solution
Officials considered shifting future protests to Ramlila Maidan but got no requests from organizers.
Security tactics have changed: pellet guns are out, but BSF personnel still carry submachine guns.
Barricades went up around Jantar Mantar, though even officials admit this is not a long-term fix.
Authorities say it will take more than just security measures; a political approach is needed to really address these ongoing protests.