Delhi police probe gang links in Jama Masjid station attack
Delhi police are digging into whether Nabeel, the man behind Monday's knife attack at Jama Masjid police station, has any gang ties or was influenced by religious books or other material, either in print or online, which could have influenced his actions.
Nabeel is recovering after being shot during his arrest, and thankfully, all nine injured officers are safe.
Suspect Nabeel attacked sub-inspector Arvind, arrested
Nabeel entered the station early Monday, attacked Sub-Inspector Arvind and others with a knife, then tried to escape on a stolen scooter.
After a brief shootout, he was caught between 4:15 and 4:30am.
Police have registered three cases and are now piecing together his motive, possible gang links, and how it all unfolded.
The incident has also sparked fresh concerns about security at Delhi police stations.