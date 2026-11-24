Police have filed a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the IT Act, and are now tracing where the video came from.

The BJP is pushing for answers fast, saying the party sought a time-bound investigation into the misleading video circulated in Nitin Nabin's name.

This isn't the first time: just earlier this month, a doctored video of Russia's foreign minister also was debunked by officials.