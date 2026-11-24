Delhi Police probe video falsely attributing comments to Nitin Nabin
Delhi Police are looking into a fake video featuring the BJP's national president, Nitin Nabin.
The clip, which is being circulated on social media, shows him making statements about India-China ties and the Tejas fighter jet, but the party says these comments are completely made up.
The Delhi BJP sought a time-bound investigation to track down who created and shared it.
BJP seeks time bound probe
Police have filed a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the IT Act, and are now tracing where the video came from.
The BJP is pushing for answers fast, saying the party sought a time-bound investigation into the misleading video circulated in Nitin Nabin's name.
This isn't the first time: just earlier this month, a doctored video of Russia's foreign minister also was debunked by officials.