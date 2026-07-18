Delhi Police quietly removed Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar protest
India
Delhi Police quietly removed well-known climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest at Jantar Mantar early Saturday morning.
To keep things low-key, plainclothes officers used white sheets to block cameras while they escorted him away, all after a strategy meeting following the new police commissioner's assumption of charge.
Aide says Wangchuk taken to hospital
Wangchuk's aide Abhijit Dipke said police moved in after he briefly left, with about 30 officers.
They quickly surrounded Wangchuk and took him to a hospital as security managed the crowd outside.
Dipke felt the timing was intentional, but police called the operation peaceful and asked remaining protesters to leave.
Wangchuk had been protesting India's climate policies.