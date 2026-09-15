Delhi Police recover bag with about ₹3L for BRICS delegate

After getting a tip from Sobekwe's hotel near Connaught Place, police teams jumped into action, even tracking down the cab driver when his phone was off.

Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad shared that they wrapped up the whole operation in under an hour, making sure Sobekwe caught his flight with all his belongings.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Sharma said, "We successfully recovered the cash and the bag and returned them to the delegate so he could catch his flight on time with his belongings."