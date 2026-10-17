Delhi Police register several FIRs after Lehra do Tiranga protest
India
Delhi Police registered several FIRs after crowds gathered for the Lehra do Tiranga protest in Connaught Place, despite official orders banning large gatherings.
The restrictions, meant to keep things peaceful, were ignored on Friday, October 13, 2026, leading police to step in and take legal action.
Cockroach Janta Party demands CEC resignation
The Cockroach Janta Party led the demonstration, joined by hundreds of supporters and student activists demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Flash protests popped up across the area, with heavy police presence trying to maintain order and enforce the rules.
Legal action was taken under public safety laws to keep things under control.