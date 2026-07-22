Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs, 2 pending after Sansad Chalo
India
Delhi Police has so far registered four FIRs and is in the process of filing two more, for a total of six, after the Sansad Chalo protest on July 20 got out of hand.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups, the march saw stone-pelting, vandalism, and even unauthorized drones flying during the Parliament session.
Cases were filed under laws covering public safety and property damage.
FIRs allege Connaught Place stone pelting
The FIRs cover everything from stone-pelting near Connaught Place to unlawful assembly and conspiracy behind the chaos.
Two more cases are being finalized for assault and for protesters taking matters into their own hands.
Investigations are ongoing to identify everyone involved.