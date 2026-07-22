Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs, 2 pending after Sansad Chalo

Delhi Police has so far registered four FIRs and is in the process of filing two more, for a total of six, after the Sansad Chalo protest on July 20 got out of hand.

Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups, the march saw stone-pelting, vandalism, and even unauthorized drones flying during the Parliament session.

Cases were filed under laws covering public safety and property damage.