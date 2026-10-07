Delhi Police reiterates 10-day notice, 1,000-person cap at Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police reiterated stricter rules for protests at Jantar Mantar.
From now on, you'll need to get approval at least 10 days in advance, and no more than 1,000 people can gather there.
If your protest is bigger, it'll be shifted to places like Ramlila Maidan or Burari.
Protests are also banned in the Central Vista area (think India Gate and Rajpath).
Police cite 2018 Supreme Court judgment
These rules come as the INDIA alliance protested to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and with more groups, like the Cockroach Janta Party, planning rallies soon.
Authorities say these rules follow a Supreme Court judgment from 2018 and are meant to keep things organized; breaking them has led to detentions before, so they're not messing around with crowd control at Jantar Mantar anymore.