Delhi Police reject SKM Jantar Mantar march citing no application
Delhi Police have turned down the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) march at Jantar Mantar on November 26, 2026, the anniversary of the farmers' protests.
According to police, they didn't receive any application from SKM.
Public demonstrations in Delhi need permission
This move highlights how organizing public demonstrations in Delhi still comes with plenty of red tape, even for events marking major moments like the farmers' movement.
It's a reminder that groups need formal permission for gatherings, balancing respect for past protests with today's rules around public order.