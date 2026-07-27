Delhi Police release CCTV alleging CJP violence in central Delhi
India
Delhi Police just dropped CCTV footage from last week's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in central Delhi.
Police claim the video shows protesters breaking barricades, throwing stones, flipping vehicles, and attacking officers as they tried to march toward Parliament despite police restrictions.
Ashutosh Ranka threatens to resume protests
Police say public property, including vehicles, was damaged, with officers hurt during the chaos.
They also claim 2,873 men at the protest had criminal records, identified using facial recognition technology.
Meanwhile, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka accused the government of breaking their agreement and demanded FIRs be withdrawn immediately and a written agreement by July 28, or else protests will resume.