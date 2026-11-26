Delhi Police rescued 164 people from Dwarka cyber slavery racket
Delhi Police rescued 164 people from Indonesia and Malaysia who were trapped in a cyber slavery racket in Dwarka.
They had come to India for fake job offers, only to have their passports taken away and be forced to run scam call centers targeting their own countries.
One suspect, Tan Guan Wei from Malaysia, has been arrested.
Evidence found, 2 suspects at large
The victims were kept in paying guest (PG) accommodations and allegedly served substandard food and not allowed to venture out independently or move around as they wished.
Police also found 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, and 174 passports during the raid.
Two suspects, Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati, are still on the run as police dig deeper into the syndicate's operations.