Delhi Police scrapped plan for press vests and IDs
Back in October 2026, Delhi Police thought about giving journalists bright vests and special press IDs during the anti-SIR protests, hoping it would make it easier to tell real reporters from social media creators and protesters pretending to be press.
But they scrapped the idea since these could be easily faked, which might have made things even messier.
Delhi Police consider hologram press IDs
The protests really highlighted how tough it is to tell genuine journalists apart: fake press identification cards have circulated and there is no standard way to check who is legitimate.
On November 16, police told the Supreme Court that social media creators should not get the same legal protections as accredited journalists.
Now, police are looking into more secure IDs with features like holograms so everyone knows who is actually reporting.