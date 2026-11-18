Delhi Police seek more court time to probe Gyanesh Kumar
Delhi Police want extra time from the court to dig deeper into serious claims against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar: think conspiracy, fraud, and voter suppression.
They say the enquiry could not be conducted due to heavy law and order duty in various arrangements.
Now, everyone is waiting to see if the court gives them the green light for a more detailed look into possible election misconduct.
Allegations of voter suppression and tampering
It all kicked off after an advocate filed an application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS seeking a magisterial court's order for FIR registration, following a news article about tensions inside the Election Commission.
The core accusations? That some officials may have intentionally messed with voter lists and tried to suppress votes, serious stuff that could impact how fair our elections really are.
Police say they are committed to getting all the facts before moving forward.